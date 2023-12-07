In Brief: ' Squid Game: The Challenge' gets green light for second season, and more

Squid Game: The Challenge was renewed for a second season ahead of its final episode, Wednesday, December 6, which concluded will Mai taking home $4.56 million -- the largest prize in reality TV history. Squid Game: The Challenge pits 456 players against "a series of games inspired by the original show," as well as "surprising new additions." Netflix is currently casting for contestants for season two...

Entertainment company A24 has cut a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring its films exclusively to HBO, Max and Cinemax following their theatrical runs. The films available under the new deal include the Elvis Presley film Priscilla; Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White's upcoming wrestling film The Iron Claw, as well as the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems and Oscar winners Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale...

Prime Video is bringing Harlem back for a third season. Season 3 of the Tracy Oliver comedy series will return with best girlfriends Camille, Quinn, Angie and Ian -- played respectively by Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson -- "continuing to navigate life while leveling up in New York's vibrant city of Harlem," per the streaming service. Tyler Lepley also stars...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.