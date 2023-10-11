In brief: 'Spiderwick Chronicles' saved by Roku, 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' trailer, and more

The Spiderwick Chronicles, originally developed and produced for Disney+ but scrapped before it ever made it to air, has found a new home on Roku. The fantasy adventure, adapted from Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name, "follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family's ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather's Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them," per Roku. The eight-episode show, whose ensemble cast includes Christian Slater and Jack Dylan Grazer, premieres in early 2024...

Paramount+ on Tuesday released the official trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the anthology starring David Oyelowo. Lawman follows the journey of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves -- played by Oyelowo -- and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid and Lauren E. Banks also star. Bass Reeves is set to premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 5...

Christopher Nolan will be honored with the Federation of American Scientists' Public Service Award for his outstanding work in science policy and culture for his depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in the movie Oppenheimer. Also being honored at the November 15 ceremony with Nolan are Senators Chuck Schumer and Todd Young for their work in Congress making the CHIPS & Science Act a reality. Oppenheimer is the third highest-grossing movie of 2023 to date at $939.1M worldwide...

