In brief: 'Sharknado 7' coming in 2026 and more

The Conjuring: Last Rites is headed to HBO Max. The horror film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 21 before it premieres on HBO linear on Nov. 22. The movie stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy and had the largest global opening for a horror movie with $187 million worldwide ...

A new Star Trek film seems to be in the works. Deadline reports that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are looking to write, produce and direct an original Star Trek movie for Paramount Pictures. While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say the film would be a completely new take on Star Trek and would not be connected to any film or TV series that came before it ...

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's killer sharks flying through the sky ... again. Variety reports that the seventh Sharknado film is on the way. The movie, called Sharknado Origins, will begin production later in 2025 with a summer 2026 release being eyed. Anthony Ferrante is set to return as its director while the cast will be announced at a later date ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.