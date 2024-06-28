In Brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar joining 'Dexter' prequel, and more

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar has been tapped for a guest starring role in the upcoming Dexter prequel series, according to Variety. She'll reportedly play Dexter Morgan's new boss at the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter: Original Sin tells the origin story of Michael C. Hall's serial killer. Patrick Gibson will play Dexter Morgan, with Christian Slater and Molly Brown cast as Harry Morgan, Dexter's adoptive father, and Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, respectively. James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson will play members of the Miami Metro Police Department ...

AMC+ has ordered a yet-to-be-titled drama from Succession and Bad Sisters writer Jonathan Glatzer. According to Deadline, the series is "set in the bubble of Silicon Valley, amid misguided corporate cultures, moony innovation labs and cutthroat private high schools" and centers on a "rift between a self-appointed 'inventor of the future' tech CEO and his self-serving 'performance psychologist,' who are engulfed in a scandal sparked by the exploitation of personal data," per the outlet ...

Variety reports Logan Marshall-Green, Jonathan Cake and Mehcad Brooks have joined the cast of And Just Like That ...'s third season. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have also been upped to series regulars, according to Variety. And Just Like That ... is set to launch in 2025 on Max ...

