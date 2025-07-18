In brief: 'Platonic' season 2 trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The trailer for season 2 of Platonic has arrived. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in the trailer for the upcoming 10-episode season of the Apple TV+ series. Season 2 finds best friends Will and Sylvia trying to be each other's rock as they're hit with new midlife hurdles. The new season premieres on Aug. 6 ...

The live-action Lilo & Stitch has become the first film to hit $1 billion at the global box office this year. Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a post celebrating the achievement to his Instagram. "Lilo and Stitch hits $1B in global box office! Thank you movie goers from around the world!" Iger captioned his post ...

Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, has a release date. The film, which stars June Squibb, will release in theaters nationwide on Sept. 26. It follows a woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend ...

