In brief: Paul Mescal to host 'SNL' in Dec., and more

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal has been announced as the guest host for the Dec. 7 episode of Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Shaboozey. The announcement was made during the NBC late night sketch comedy show's Nov. 16 episode featuring Charli XCX as host and musical guest. Gladiator II -- also starring Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington -- opens in theaters Nov. 21 ...

The U.S. postal service announced it will honor the late Betty White with her own stamp, coming out in 2025. The comedic actress, who died Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99, entertained TV audiences for seven decades on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, among others and was also an animal advocate. Dale Stephanos created the digital illustration based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp ...

Netflix's livestream of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight attracted 60 million households, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams according to the streaming service. The co-main event fight featuring Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was seen in nearly 50 million homes. The bouts, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, resulted in victories for Paul and Taylor ...

