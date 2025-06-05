In brief: Octavia Spencer to star in 'Ma' sequel and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

2 Ma 2 Furious. Blumhouse is making a sequel to its horror thriller Ma, Variety reports. Octavia Spencer will reprise the titular role that she first played in the 2019 revenge movie. While no director or release date for the project have been announced, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum says the studio is thrilled for Spencer to be on board for another movie ...

Will Ferrell is taking his talent to Broadway. The actor is developing a stage musical based on his 2020 Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. "We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway," Ferrell said. "The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition." ...

Magic mirror on the wall, when will Snow White be available to watch at home? The film will make its streaming debut on Disney+ on June 11. The Mark Webb-directed live-action remake stars Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!