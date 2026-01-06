In brief: 'Mayor of Kingstown' renewed for fifth, final season and more

Mayor of Kingstown has been renewed for a fifth and final season on Paramount+. The series, which stars Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The fourth season of the show debuted its finale on Dec. 28. It found Mike's control over Kingstown threatened by the new players who arrive to fill the power vacuum left in the wake of the Russians ...

KPop Demon Hunters keeps going up, up, up with awards nominations. The Netflix film and Pixar's Elio lead the Annie Awards nominations with 10 each, followed by Zootopia 2 and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, which both have five noms. The 53rd Annie Awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 21 ...

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reunited in the official trailer for The Rip. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming film, which also stars Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor. The movie follows a group of cops from Miami who discover a stash of millions of dollars ...

