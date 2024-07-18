In Brief: Marvel vets the Russo Bros. reportedly eyeing MCU return, and more

Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly in early talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two Avengers movies, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The Russos helmed four of Marvel's best received films — Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — which earned a combined $6.681 billion. The hiring would end months of speculation over who would lead the fifth and sixth Avengers movies; the fifth movie was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and was to star Jonathan Majors, whom Marvel cut ties with after he was convicted of assault. The film is expected to get a new name and a new focus, per the outlet ...

The Paley Center for Media announced that it will honor Tyler Perry at its fall gala in LA in December. Perry, a writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist, has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films, and runs his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta ...

Netflix has dropped a first-look video of Cobra Kai, featuring the first eight minutes of season 6, part 1. The teaser shows the students training for the Sekai Taikai, which Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso reveals to his wife will be his "karate swan song." However, there's imminent danger, as Martin Kove's Sensei Kreese and Alicia Hannah-Kim's Kim Da-Eun are teaming up to raise a dojo of homegrown Korean fighters in the image of Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres Thursday on Netflix, with part 2 coming in November. The third and final part will premiere in 2025 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.