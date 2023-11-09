In Brief: Major movies about to ramp back up with strike over, and more

Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, Beetlejuice 2, Juror No. 2 and Venom 3 are among the productions set to restart as soon as possible now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end, according to Deadline. Also looking to resume production ASAP is Sony's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Other movies set to resume are Apple Original Film's untitled F1 movie starring Brad Pitt...

Sony Pictures has pushed the release of Venom 3 from July 12, 2024 to November 8, 2024, according to Variety. The Venom movies, starring Tom Hardy, have been a smash for Sony Pictures. The 2018 original made more than $856 million worldwide, and while its 2021 sequel made considerably less, Venom: Let There Be Carnage still earned over $506 million against a reported production budget of $110 million...

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Billions' John Malkovich have been tapped to star in the upcoming horror picture Opus, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to follow an iconic pop star's return following his decades-long disappearance, per the outlet...

