In brief: Laura Dern, Gabby Windey join Molly Gordon's 'Peaked' and more

A star-studded group of actors has joined the cast of Molly Gordon's upcoming comedy film Peaked. Deadline reports that Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke and Gabby Windey are set to appear in the upcoming film, which Gordon will direct and star in. Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is also in talks to star. The movie follows two girls who traumatized others in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion ...

Damon Wayans Jr. is set to star in a new drama series pilot for NBC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star in Puzzled. It is based on Danielle Trussoni's Puzzle Master novels. Wayans will play Mike, a former college athlete who suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused him to develop acquired savant syndrome ...

Leo Woodall is joining forces with Sydney Sweeney. Deadline reports that the actor is set to star alongside Sweeney in the film adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel Custom of the Country. Sweeney is set to play protagonist Undine Spragg in the film, while Josie Rourke will direct the movie from a script she adapted from Wharton's book ...

