In brief: Jenna Ortega, Taylor Russell in talks for 'Single White Female' remake and more

Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in a Single White Female remake. Sony and 3000 Pictures are working on the film, Variety reports. The original movie, which debuted in 1992, starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda ...

Isabel May is in talks to join David Corenswet in the upcoming sports drama film Mr. Irrelevant. Deadline first reported the casting news for the Jonathan Levine-directed film, which is from a script by Nick Santora. The film will be about the football player John Tuggle, who was the last person to be picked in the final round of the 1983 NFL Draft ...

Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming DC Comics series Lanterns. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is joining the cast of the series based on the Green Lantern in a recurring role. Ritter will play Billy Macon, who is described as a good-looking charmer who does his father's bidding. The show, which comes from showrunner Chris Mundy, is filming now ...

