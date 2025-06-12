In brief: Jack Black to receive King of Comedy award at 2025 Kids Choice Awards and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Jack Black is set to receive the King of Comedy award at the 2025 Kids Choice Awards. The actor will receive the special silver blimp onstage before he is doused in the iconic green Nickelodeon slime. Tyla is hosting the awards show, which airs on June 21 ...

A24 has greenlit a movie to be directed by the youngest person to ever helm a film for the studio. The 19-year-old director, Kane Parsons, is set to make the upcoming science-fiction horror film The Backrooms, according to Variety. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve will star in the film, which is based on the world Parsons created in his YouTube horror series ...

A sequel to Steven Universe is in the works. Deadline reports that Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is being developed for Prime Video. The show will explore the past, present and future of the universe starring Lars Barriga, the eternal teenager and space outlaw ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!