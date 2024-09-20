In brief: 'Industry' gets a fourth season at HBO and more

Starz has revealed the premiere date for its new dark comedy Sweatpea, along with the official trailer. The six-part series stars Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, "a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder." Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon's "killer secret" turns everything around and she becomes "a young woman capable of anything," according to the official synopsis. Sweatpea launches Oct. 10 on Starz ...

The trailer for season 2 of the Paramount+ spy thriller Lioness dropped on Thursday. Based on a real-life CIA program, Taylor Sheridan's espionage thriller follows Laysla De Oliveira as a new Lioness operative helping bring down a terrorist organization from within, according to the streaming service. Genesis Rodriguez and Morgan Freeman have been added to the season 2 cast, joining returning stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Michael Kelly. The second season of Lioness premieres with two episodes on Oct. 27 ...

Ahead of Industry's penultimate episode of season 3, airing Sunday, HBO announced it has given the drama series a fourth season. In season 3, Yasmin, Robert and Eric — played respectively by Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Ken Leung — are "front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi," a green tech energy company, led by Kit Harington's Sir Henry Muck, per the premium cable channel. Meanwhile, Myha'la's Harper "is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig" — played by Sarah Goldberg. Industry's third season concludes Sept. 29 ...

