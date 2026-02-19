In brief: 'Imperfect Women' trailer and more

Sony Pictures Animation has shifted the release date for its upcoming film BUDS. The original comedy film, for which the studio has not released a description, will now premiere in theaters on Dec. 22, 2027, instead of its previous date of March 12, 2027. Sony says this change is due to the box office success of its latest release, GOAT, as they want to position BUDS at the lucrative winter holiday moviegoing season ...

Apple TV has released the trailer for its new psychological thriller Imperfect Women. Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss star in and executive produce the eight-episode series, which premieres its first two episodes on March 18. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through April 29 ...

You can see the late James Van Der Beek act in one of his final roles in the trailer for the upcoming thriller film The Gates. Lionsgate has released the trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on March 13. The movie follows three college students on a road trip gone wrong who find themselves trapped in a small gated community after they witness a murder ...

