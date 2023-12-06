In Brief: 'Foundation' will launch third season on Apple TV+, and more

Apple TV+ has renewed its sprawling sci-fi series Foundation for a third season. Based on Isaac Asimov's seminal book, and starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey, the second season of the show debuted July 14. Showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer said in a statement, "I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga." He hints of the third season, "This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus."...

HBO's Max has revealed it has renewed the spin-off Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake for a second season. Based on characters from the beloved, Emmy-winning Adventure Time franchise, "the series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery," the streamer notes. In a statement, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, Suzanna Makkos trumpeted, "As proud stewards of the beloved Adventure Time brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the Fionna and Cake lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!"...

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been renewed for three more seasons, carrying it through its 13th season in 2026, HBO announced on Tuesday, December 5. The show -- which takes a comical look at political social, and cultural issues -- has received 26 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. "We're very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff," host John Oliver said in a statement. "We will continue trying to stretch the term 'entertainment' to the breaking point"...

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance will return for its 18th season March 4, with a new team of judges. Former Dancing with the Stars pros Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and former SYTYCD contestant Comfort Fedoke will join Nigel Lythgoe at the judges table. Kat Deeley will return as host...

