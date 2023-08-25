In Brief: 'Dune' sequel moved to 2024 over Hollywood strikes, and more

Warner Bros. confirmed on Thursday that Dune: Part Two, originally slated for November 3, is moving to 2024 because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2021 film, will again star Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin; Florence Pugh, Austin Butler. Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem will also star...

Suits has become the second most-streamed series ever recorded by Nielsen when considering viewership totals over six consecutive weeks, according to Variety. The USA drama racked up just over 20.3 billion minutes between June 19 and July 30 and trails only Stranger Things with 27.8 billion minutes watched over six weeks when season 4 debuted last summer...

Hersha Parady, best known for her role as Walnut Grove schoolteacher Alice Garvey on the 1980s NBC series Little House on the Prairie, died Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia, her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter. She had been dealing with a brain tumor, and he had set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. She was 78. Parody also appeared on Mannix, The Waltons, Unsolved Mysteries, Second Noah and Kenan & Kel, where she played Principal Dimly. Her film credits include Raw Courage and The Break...

