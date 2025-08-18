In brief: 'Coven Academy' greenlit at Disney Branded Television and more

It's the start of something new. Disney Branded Television has greenlit a brand-new series from the creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Coven Academy will premiere in 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel. The series is set in New Orleans and follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city ...

Liz Kingsman is the latest to join the upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation at Netflix. Deadline reports she will play Anne de Bourgh, the daughter of Lady Catherine, in the series. Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman star in the series, which is currently in production ...

Chris Columbus doesn't think anybody else should try to tell Kevin McCallister's story. The Home Alone director told Entertainment Tonight a reboot of the Christmas classic film would be a mistake. "I think Home Alone really exists as, not as this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can't really recapture that," Columbus said. "I think it's a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone." ...

