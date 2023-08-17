In Brief: Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' spotlighted at New York Film Festival, and more

The Girlfriends actress Jill Marie Jones has been added to the cast of Showtime's The Chi in a guest-starring role. A new clip from the series shows Jones, who plays a business owner "with a shady clientele and a haunted past," per the cabler, helping Curtiss Cook's Douda decide who would be the best person to take over his gang. Jones' debut episode will take place on August 25 in the episode "ReUp"...

Film at Lincoln Center announced on Wednesday, August 16 that Maestro will be the New York Film Festival's Spotlight Gala this year on October 2. Bradley Cooper directs Maestro and also plays Leonard Bernstein in the film, which co-stars Carey Mulligan as his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The Festival runs from September 29-Octover 15. Maestro is scheduled for a November 22 theatrical release, followed by a debut on Netflix December 20...

Deadline reports Lili Reinhart and Mark Ruffalo are set to headline Hal & Harper, an independent TV series from Cha Cha Real Smooth filmmaker Cooper Raiff, who will also star in the film. Blackout's Addison Timlin and No Exit's Havana Rose Liu have also been cast in the show, described as a comedic family drama. No other details have been released about the show, written and directed by Raiff, who landed a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to produce the show amid the strike a couple of weeks ago...

