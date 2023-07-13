In Brief: 'Barry' star moving to 'Superman: Legacy', and more

Anthony Carrigan, who's up for an Emmy for his role in HBO's Barry, has been tapped to play Metamorpho -- a.k.a. archeologist-turned-hero Rex Mason -- in DC's Superman: Legacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins other new additions Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane to David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman. Superman: Legacy is scheduled to debut on July 11, 2025...

Deadline reports Yellowjackets' Sarah Desjardins and Shameless alum Cameron Monaghan have been added to the cast of Disney's Tron: Legacy, joining Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Past Lives star Greta Lee and Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith. The third installment in the Disney franchise follows the groundbreaking 1982 film Tron, starring Jeff Bridges, and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, which starred Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

HBO has renewed its Emmy-winning unscripted series We're Here for a fourth season, the network announced on Wednesday, July 12. Season 4, per HBO, "will follow three new renowned drag queens, Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, as they continue the goal of the series to spread love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America." The first three seasons were led by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela...

Daniel Goldberg, who produced all three Hangover films, Space Jam, and Old School, among others, and co-wrote the Bill Murray comedies Stripes and Meatballs, died Wednesday, July 12 in Los Angeles. Filmmaker Jason Reitman, whose late father Ivan Reitman directed Stripes and Meatballs, broke the news to Deadline. Goldberg was 74. A cause of death was not revealed. Goldberg's other credits include the animated Heavy Metal, the 1997 Robin Williams-Billy Crystal comedy Fathers' Day, and Howard Stern's Private Parts...

