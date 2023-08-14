In Brief: Alec Baldwin got thriller 'Cold Deck' in before the strike, and more

Alec Baldwin and Blade's Stephen Dorff have teamed up for the action thriller Cold Deck, according to Deadline. The movie, which completed production before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced on July 14, follows a team of loggers who stumble upon a meth cook site deep in the forest and find themselves in a fight for survival as they're hunted down by a drug cartel. A release date has yet to be announced...

Shelley Smith, the 1970s supermodel-turned actress best known for her work on the TV series The Associates, alongside Martin Short, died Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest days earlier, her husband Michael Maguire said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday. She was 70. She also starred as Captain Carolyn Engel on the NBC military series For Love and Honor with Yaphet Kotto from 1983-1984, and made guest appearances on shows like Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Diff'rent Strokes, Simon & Simon and Murder, She Wrote. Additionally, Smith appeared on numerous game shows, including Super Password, Body Language and Dick Clark's $10,000 Pyramid...

Linda Haynes, the actress best known for her roles of barmaid Linda Forchet in the 1977 psychological thriller Rolling Thunder, and Carol in the Oscar-nominated 1980 film Brubaker opposite Robert Redford, Yaphet Kotto, Morgan Freeman and Jane Alexander, died peacefully at her home in Summerville, South Carolina on July 17, according to an obituary. She was 75. A cause of death was not given...

