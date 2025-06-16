In brief: 'A Minecraft Movie' sets Max streaming debut and more

Did somebody say chicken jockey? A Minecraft Movie will make its streaming debut on Max. The film will arrive on the streaming platform on June 20 before it debuts on HBO linear on June 21. A version of the film with American Sign Language will also be available to stream on Max. Jack Black and Jason Momoa star in the live-action film adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time ...

Matthew McConaughey is reteaming with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto on his next project. Deadline reports that McConaughey is in talks to star in a film based on the classic literary character Mike Hammer. Pizzolatto is writing the film for Skydance ...

Nick Cannon has been named the new host of Lego Masters. Variety reports The Masked Singer host is taking over the Lego Masters hosting gig from Will Arnett as the show enters its sixth season. Cannon says he is honored to join the show and "can't wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best." Season 5 of Lego Masters began in May, while audition episodes for season 6 will film on June 21 and June 22 at Legoland California Resort ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.