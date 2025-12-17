'Bridgerton' showrunner teases upcoming season 4

Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict in 'Bridgerton' season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Dearest gentle reader, with the fourth season of Netflix's romance series Bridgerton arriving in January, its showrunner, Jess Brownell, is sharing new details about what fans can expect.

Season 4 follows the love story between the second-oldest Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), as he falls for Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) through a Cinderella-inspired romance. Brownell told Entertainment Weekly there was a real effort to make such a classic trope feel complex and brand new.

"We start with a character trope that we've seen a million times before, which is a maid who falls for someone above her station," Brownell said. "But I think a lot of times in these classic Cinderella-like stories, Cinderella is a bit of a damsel in distress. And, in the case of Sophie Baek, she is no such thing. We get to watch a very headstrong young woman try to decide her fate for herself and pick up the courage to believe in and dream for a life greater than the one she currently has."

Brownell also notes that Benedict has spent the first three seasons as a bohemian who is uninterested in settling down. Season 4, she says, is a turn of events.

“We've watched three seasons of Benedict having a very good time and being good at everything, but unable to commit to any one thing,” Brownell said. “And I think, at the top of season 4, that's worn a little thin for him. I think he senses that something is missing in his life — even if he isn't ready to accept it — but once he meets the masked woman in the first episode, everything will change for him.”

The first batch of Bridgerton season 4 episodes will be available to stream on Jan. 29. Part two of the season drops on Feb. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

