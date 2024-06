IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER. We know that Post Malone’s album F1 Trillion is coming out on August 16th... what we don’t know is all the artists on the album with him. Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton have songs with him, and back in February Post teased a song with Luke Combs, so we know that’s coming too. But on Wednesday afternoon we got another teaser of a massive hit that will be on that album with Chris Stapleton! Hear it below...