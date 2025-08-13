Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s former assistant when he died The Dirt

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 28: (L-R) TV Producer Narvel Blackstock, singers Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Last week, word broke that talent agent and ex-husband to Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, had passed away at age 48, following a battle with cancer. There was a time when his father was married to Reba McEntire and now Reba has broken her silence on his passing, writing:

“There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace, cowboy. Happy trails to you till we meet again.”

Reba has previously said:

“Brandon’s been my son forever, it seems like. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my blood.”

In less savory news about Brandon Blackstock, word came out yesterday, that his obituary said he was in a loving relationship with his “soulmate,” and “loving partner in life,” Brittney Marie Jones, following his bitter divorce from Kelly Clarkson. It turns out that Brittney used to work as an assistant to Kelly. Comments on the headline are mostly supportive of Kelly, noting that Brandon and Brittney probably chose remain “loving partners in life,” and not marry, so that he could continue to collect alimony checks from Kelly.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Miranda Lambert attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

If you’re going to the Band Together Texas benefit concert for Hill Country relief on Sunday, you can bring new pet food and supplies with you to donate at the door. The donation drive is being facilitated by Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation Foundation.

The foundation has a program that will donate $5,000 to one random animal shelter in every state this year. Over $2 million has already been donated.

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis offered this insight about naming his album "Learn The Hard Way."

“You know, you want to go out there and you want to play shows and you kind of want to capitalize on that. And then you also want to be a good dad and a good husband and be able to kind of really juggle those two worlds, and I think subconsciously a lot of these songs are about that. I think it kind of goes to show you where I was in a headspace in that. So when I heard ‘Learn the Hard Way,’ it kind of made all that come together.”

His album comes out this Friday, and will feature a collaboration with Marcus King, as well as Carly Pearce.