Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh legally deletes Pitt's surname from her own

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter has officially been granted a name change.

On Monday, the former couple's 18-year-old daughter dropped Pitt's surname and changed her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. Until the switch, her name was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh, who turned 18 on May 27, filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on May 30, according to court documents.

The reasons behind her decision to change her name remain undisclosed.

ABC News has reached out to Pitt's representatives for comment.

In July, Shiloh issued a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times for several weeks stating that she proposed a name change from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

The legal notice was to comply with California law, which requires those petitioning to change their last name to show cause in a newspaper at least four weeks in a row before the court date to avoid a delay in the process.

Shiloh's name change comes eight years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. They were reportedly declared legally single in 2019 by a judge, but their divorce has yet to be finalized. They are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Over the years, the actors have been embroiled in legal battles over custody of their children and disagreements related to their shared business interests and properties, including a French winery.

