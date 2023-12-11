Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley open a free toy store in Nashville

Singer-songwriter Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley attend ACM Lifting Lives featuring Little Big Town hosted and underwritten by Johnathon Arndt and Newman Arndt. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music)

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley have always been known to give back. They couple opened a free grocery store in 2019 called The Store, and now they have opened a free toy store in Nashville for the holiday season!

“The emotional aspect of being able to give your child something your child wanted versus just something to sort of get you through the holidays, that’s such a load off the minds of somebody who maybe didn’t think they were going to be able to do that,” Paisley said.

“People come on hard times and we want this to be a safe, welcoming place for everybody, whether you’re volunteering or whether you’re needing the services,” Williams-Paisley said. “It’s just a community and we’re all in it together.”



