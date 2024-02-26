'Bob Marley: One Love' hangs on to #1 at the box office with $13.5 million weekend

Paramount Pictures

By George Costantino

Bob Marley: One Love spent its second week atop the domestic box office with an estimated $13.5 million domestic haul. The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary reggae artist, has delivered $71.1 million in North America and $49.4 million internationally, to bring its worldwide tally to $120.5 million.

Second place went to Sony's animated feature Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — to the Hashira Training, grabbing an estimated $11.6 million in North America.

Ordinary Angels, the faith-based film starring Hilary Swank, opened in third place, collecting an estimated $6.5 million at the domestic box office, edging past Sony/Marvel's Madame Web, which took in an estimated $6 million. After two weeks, the Dakota Johnson-led film, has earned a total of $35.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Migration. The animated feature, in its fifth week of release, grabbed an estimated $3 million, for a 10-week total of $120 million.

The Ethan Coen-helmed Drive-Away Dolls opened in eighth place with an estimated $2.4 million.

Elsewhere, the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell-led rom-com Anyone but You, crossed the $200 million threshold at the global box office.

