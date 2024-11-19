Bob Dylan added a 'totally inaccurate moment' to 'A Complete Unknown'

While the upcoming Bob Dylan flick A Complete Unknown is not a straight biopic, director James Mangold says Dylan did have input in the film, although he wasn't exactly fact-checking the project.

Mangold tells Rolling Stone that he met with the rock icon several times before filming began, noting, "I felt like Bob just wanted to know what I was up to. 'Who is this guy? Is he a s*******? Does he get it?' I think the normal questions anyone asks when they're throwing themselves in league with someone."

When it comes to the feedback he gave on the script, star Timothée Chalamet tells the mag, “Bob would have these one-off lines that were so fantastic. Jim has an annotated Bob script lying around somewhere. I’ll beg him to get my hands on it. He’ll never give it to me.”

But apparently Dylan was a bit mischievous when it came to what he wanted in the film, with Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, sharing that Mangold revealed Dylan made him put what’s described as “one totally inaccurate moment” in the film, although Mangold didn’t say what it was.

According to Rolling Stone, Norton said Mangold was a bit worried about including it, concerned about how the public would feel, to which Dylan reportedly said, "What do you care what other people think?"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.