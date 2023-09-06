Bob Barker died from Alzheimer's disease, death certificate says

Bob Barker Returns To "The Price Is Right" For His 90th Birthday JB Lacroix/WireImage (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

By George Costantino

Longtime The Price Is Right host Bob Barker's cause of death has been revealed.

On Tuesday, the death certificate for Barker, obtained by KABC from the Los Angeles County Clerk, showed that the legendary TV star died from Alzheimer's disease.

Other significant contributors to his death included hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia.

Barker died on Aug. 26 at his home at the age of 99, according to his longtime publicist Roger Neal. He was a few months shy of his 100th birthday.

Barker began hosting The Price is Right in 1972, and went on to host the show for 35 years before leaving in the late 2000s.

As the host of The Price is Right, Barker won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 14 for Outstanding Game Show Host, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys in 1995.

