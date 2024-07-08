Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with "spring break" post

While there was a recent pause in the good-natured online ribbing between Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with her sweet reply to a thirst-trap photo of the Deadpool star, it appears the "break" is over.

In an Instagram Story, Blake had some fun with one of the stops of Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide press tour -- the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, which saw Reynolds and bestie co-star Hugh Jackman hosing down fans with water guns.

According to People, which caught the now-vanished weekend message, Blake posted video of the action, commenting, "When he tells you he's going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break."

She also joked their movie should be re-titled, "Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story."

For now, there doesn't appear to be the usual cheeky response from Ryan -- likely because he can't disagree.

He said of the event, "Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel's paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige."

He also called the event "The coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy."

The weekend promo blitz also saw Reynolds dress up in his Deadpool costume at a soccer match in Berlin, incidentally earning a reply from fellow Canadians Nickelback.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters July 26.

