'Big Brother' season 28 gets official theme, 'Big Brother: Time Trip'

It's not summer without Big Brother.

CBS has announced the theme of season 28 of the hit reality competition series. The upcoming season will be known as Big Brother: Time Trip.

Season 28 turns time into the ultimate twist. According to a press release, the season's houseguests "will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances."

The new season of Big Brother premieres on July 9. The special 90-minute episode kicks off a big premiere week. The premiere episode will be followed by the return of the show's companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, on July 10. Another 90-minute episode will air on July 12.

Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to host the show, guiding viewers through a season "where history is rewritten and anything is possible," according to CBS. Season 28 will also include the milestone 1,000th episode of the series, making Big Brother the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week a person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the $750,000 prize.

After its premiere weekend, Big Brother season 28 will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. Fans will also be able to watch the Big Brother live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.