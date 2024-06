Male Artist of the Year nominee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Twisters Soundtrack is out July 19th! That is the same day the movie comes out. It looks AWESOME!

Some of your favorite country artists like Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson are on it!

We are playing Luke Combs’ song from the album , “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” , he gave us a behind the scenes peek of the making of the video!