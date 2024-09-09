Before they were famous: Jobs your favorite country stars once had

Backstage With Distinctive Assets At The Academy Of Country Music Awards LAS VEGAS - MAY 22: EXCLUSIVE. Singer Jason Aldean with the 3 Skin Leather display at Distinctive Assets during the Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets) (Marsaili McGrath)

By Jay Edwards

Your favorite country stars weren’t born with a guitar in one hand and a million bucks in the other. They started out just like you and me, working bad hours and for minimum wage.

So, before they were famous, let’s find out what some of them did for a living...

1.  Kane Brown was delivering packages to you door when he was a FedEx driver.

2.  Garth Brooks was a bouncer in Stillwater, Oklahoma, his college hometown.

3.  Thomas Rhett was doing carpentry, putting down hardwood floors.

4.  Dierks Bentley drained the waste tanks from houseboats. (Yes, exactly what you’re thinking.)

5.  Kelly Clarkson worked at Papa John’s.

6.  Jason Aldean, according to Taste of Country, was a delivery driver for Pepsi.

7. Jordan Davis applied and started working on the very same day as a bartender in Nashville.

8. Carrie Underwood was a gas station attendant.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!