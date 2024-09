CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

He didn’t give us a date, but we have a title and we have a sneak peek of a new single from Bailey Zimmerman called “Holding On.”

In the video, Bailey says, “I hope this song gives you a reason to keep going...” And I’ll be the first to admit, it’s pretty damn good...