Bailey Zimmerman Reveals His Cosmetic Procedure

Bailey Zimmerman has a new smile! He showed off his new veneers online, saying he had previously been insecure about his teeth.
Ella Langley just released her highly anticipated song, “Choosin’ Texas,” which was co-written by Miranda Lambert. Miranda is also featured in the background vocals.
It’s about being in love with a man who has left her heartbroken in Tennessee for a “Texas girl,” and knowing there’s nothing she can do about it.
She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way
He’s two-stepping ’round the room
And judging by the smile that’s written on his face
There’s nothing I can do”
Ella said that the idea from the song was born out of a writers’ trip she took with Miranda:
“Miranda, being from Texas, started telling us one of her wild stories about drinkin’ and doing something ridiculous, and I said, ‘Well, she’s from Texas, I can tell.’”
George Strait will play a one-night-only show in Death Valley, which is the home of the Clemson Tigers, in South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026.
Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores will open. Tickets go on sale on Halloween. This will be the first time that Death Valley will host a concert since 1999, which was also George Strait!
Jennifer Lawrence once served Robert Pattinson garbage... and he ate it! So the story goes - Robert Pattinson once stopped by Jennifer Lawrence’s home unannounced because he had been working nearby and finished up early.
He asked her “Do you have any food? I’m so hungry.”
Jennifer panicked because she didn’t really have food, but still invited him in. While he used her bathroom, she pulled leftovers out of the trash and served them. Robert ate them, with no complaints!