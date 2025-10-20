Bailey Zimmerman Reveals His Cosmetic Procedure

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Bailey Zimmerman performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman has a new smile! He showed off his new veneers online, saying he had previously been insecure about his teeth.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley just released her highly anticipated song, “Choosin’ Texas,” which was co-written by Miranda Lambert. Miranda is also featured in the background vocals.

It’s about being in love with a man who has left her heartbroken in Tennessee for a “Texas girl,” and knowing there’s nothing she can do about it.

She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way

He’s two-stepping ’round the room

And judging by the smile that’s written on his face

There’s nothing I can do”

Ella said that the idea from the song was born out of a writers’ trip she took with Miranda:

“Miranda, being from Texas, started telling us one of her wild stories about drinkin’ and doing something ridiculous, and I said, ‘Well, she’s from Texas, I can tell.’”

George Strait will play a one-night-only show in Death Valley, which is the home of the Clemson Tigers, in South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026.

Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores will open. Tickets go on sale on Halloween. This will be the first time that Death Valley will host a concert since 1999, which was also George Strait!

Photos: London Film Festival 2022 red carpet Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival, at the BFI Southbank on October 8, 2022, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Jennifer Lawrence once served Robert Pattinson garbage... and he ate it! So the story goes - Robert Pattinson once stopped by Jennifer Lawrence’s home unannounced because he had been working nearby and finished up early.

He asked her “Do you have any food? I’m so hungry.”

Jennifer panicked because she didn’t really have food, but still invited him in. While he used her bathroom, she pulled leftovers out of the trash and served them. Robert ate them, with no complaints!

