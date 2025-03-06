Bailey Zimmerman needs some help being a homeowner

2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser THE COLONY, TEXAS - MAY 10: Bailey Zimmerman performs at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser at Topgolf on May 10, 2023 in The Colony, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Two of the biggest things you’ll do in life don’t come with a handbook: Being a parent and being a homeowner. Luckily, in most cases, friends and family have advice that can be helpful. (Some of that unsolicited advice isn’t so great, you know that friend or family member I’m talking about!)

Well, fortunately for Bailey Zimmerman, he’s only dealing with one of these right now. My advice to you Bailey, but a chainsaw or hire someone to remove it. Stay tuned for more expert homeowner advice in my new book... lol



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

