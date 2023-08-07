Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick end their engagement

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are going their separate ways after four years together.

In a joint post shared to Instagram Sunday, August 6, the pair announced, "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement."

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate," they continued, adding that they will continue to take care of their dogs Ramen and Pinot together.

Bristowe, 38, and Tartick, 34, who first met during 2018 taping of her Off the Vine podcast, went on to state that maintaining a friendship is "incredibly important" to them.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die," the duo shared. "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years."

"Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts," they concluded.

Bristowe first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor before becoming The Bachelorette where she got engaged to Shawn Booth. The two split in 2018 after three years of dating. Tartick appeared as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

Bristowe and Tartick began dating in 2019 before getting engaged in May 2021.

