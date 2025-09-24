BABY NEWS for Luke Combs and Scotty McCreery!

Congrats to Luke Combs and his wife Nicole, who just revealed that baby #3 is on the way! They currently have 2 sons, Beau and Tex.
Congratulations to Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi, who just welcomed their second son. Unfortunately, they did not go with their 3 year old son Avery’s name suggestion of "Bo Berry McCreery," but still went with a pretty cute name -Oliver Cooke McCreery.
Jelly Roll can do it all! He’s going to return to more TV acting on the CBS show “Fire Country,” since his character was so well received last season. He played an ex-convict turned healthcare worker.