BABY NEWS for Luke Combs and Scotty McCreery!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Congrats to Luke Combs and his wife Nicole, who just revealed that baby #3 is on the way! They currently have 2 sons, Beau and Tex.

Congratulations to Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi, who just welcomed their second son. Unfortunately, they did not go with their 3 year old son Avery’s name suggestion of "Bo Berry McCreery," but still went with a pretty cute name -Oliver Cooke McCreery.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Jelly Roll attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll can do it all! He’s going to return to more TV acting on the CBS show “Fire Country,” since his character was so well received last season. He played an ex-convict turned healthcare worker.