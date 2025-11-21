Baby-Face Jelly Roll!! He Shaved!!

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Jelly Roll makes his entrance before a tag team match with teammate Randy Orton as they take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll posted a video with his newly shaved face!! What do you think of his new look? Jelly thinks he “looks like a ninja turtle.”

Jason and Brittany Aldean - Married in 2015 NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

A fan asked Brittnay Aldean why she and Jason Aldean skipped the CMA’s and she posted a simple response saying, “not much love from that one.”

Over the years, Jason Aldean has had 18 CMA nominations with 2 wins. By comparison, he’s had 30 ACM nominations and 14 wins (including multiple entertainer of the year awards).

Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years American country music singer Loretta Lynn rests her head on her hand and reclines on a couch near some audio equipment, February 24, 1975. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Loretta Lynn had a song called "Rated X‚" in the 1970’s that was initially banned from country radio!

Some stations banned it based on the name alone, and others banned it because it talked about “divorce” and the double standard that divorced women suffered through at the time.

The song would eventually go on to become her 6th #1 hit, despite the ban.

“And when your best friend’s husband says to you

You’ve sure started lookin’ good

You should’ve known he would

And he would if he could

And he will if you’re rated X.”