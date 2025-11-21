Baby-Face Jelly Roll!! He Shaved!!

Jelly Roll posted a video with his newly shaved face!! What do you think of his new look? Jelly thinks he “looks like a ninja turtle.”
A fan asked Brittnay Aldean why she and Jason Aldean skipped the CMA’s and she posted a simple response saying, “not much love from that one.”
Over the years, Jason Aldean has had 18 CMA nominations with 2 wins. By comparison, he’s had 30 ACM nominations and 14 wins (including multiple entertainer of the year awards).
Loretta Lynn had a song called "Rated X‚" in the 1970’s that was initially banned from country radio!
Some stations banned it based on the name alone, and others banned it because it talked about “divorce” and the double standard that divorced women suffered through at the time.
The song would eventually go on to become her 6th #1 hit, despite the ban.
“And when your best friend’s husband says to you
You’ve sure started lookin’ good
You should’ve known he would
And he would if he could
And he will if you’re rated X.”