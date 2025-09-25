'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer shows off new Na'vi clans, landscapes

Oona Chaplin as Varang in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' (20th Century Studios)

Journey back to Pandora in the new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming third film in the Avatar franchise on Thursday.

James Cameron directed the sequel film that follows Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family as they go to war with an enemy Na'vi tribe.

"This world goes much deeper than you imagine," Jake Sully says in the trailer.

That world includes the origins of the fire Na'vi, whose land was destroyed by volcanic lava. The trailer shows off sweeping new landscapes, environments and creatures. We also see the return of Toruk, the large flying animal native to Pandora that we haven't seen since the end of 2009's Avatar, when Jake Sully released it back into the wild.

The trailer also finds human Miles "Spider" Socorro, played by Jack Champion, walking around on Pandora without the air-filtering mask that allows him to breathe.

"What if every human being on Earth could live here without a mask?" Jake Sully asks. "Then the Na'vi people will be gone."

Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr. and Kate Winslet also star in the upcoming film.

In anticipation of the new film, 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water is returning to theaters for a one-week, exclusively 3D special engagement. It arrives to cinemas worldwide on Oct. 3.

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.

