Ashley McBryde will celebrate 900th day of sobriety on Thanksgiving Day

Ashley McBryde Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 9, 2023 Ashley McBryde made her Houston Rodeo debut Thursday night, March 9th, and she definitely showed why she belongs on the big stage! She and her band crushed it, and made all of Houston huge believers in Ashley! We love her! (Mike Lanier)
By Woody

Thanksgiving will be an extra special day this year for Ashley McBryde. Ashley will celebrate her 900th day of sobriety on “Turkey Day” this year!

“I was adding up — I want to celebrate on the 900th day of being sober, and I was like, ‘That’s a milestone! You should celebrate that.’ I looked, and it’s Thanksgiving Day, so it’s got a holiday built in this time.” she told PEOPLE.

Ashley quit drinking in June of 2022, but kept it to herself until announcing it until later in 2023.

“I decided that I wasn’t gonna talk about it at all until at least a year, because what I didn’t need was people on social media being like, ‘Ashley McBryde swears off alcohol!’ All people are gonna do is just wait for you to screw up, and that’s really annoying. I did it for me. I didn’t do it for social media.” Ashley said.

Congratulations, Ashley!


