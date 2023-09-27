Ashley McBryde reveals that she has been sober for over one year

Ashley McBryde Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 9, 2023 Ashley McBryde made her Houston Rodeo debut Thursday night, March 9th, and she definitely showed why she belongs on the big stage! She and her band crushed it, and made all of Houston huge believers in Ashley! We love her! (Mike Lanier)

Ashley McBryde’s career is on fire right now. She just released her The Devil I Know album and received two CMA nominations - Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Not only are things going well career-wise for Ashley, they are going even better in her personal life. In a recent interview with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannon, Ashley revealed that she has been sober for over one year!

“I didn’t check the counter, and I haven’t, but it’s, it’s four hundred and fifty something days,” Ashley shared. “I really didn’t want to talk to anybody about it, even lightly, until a year had passed.” She admitted that she had concerns about “screwing it up,” she says, “but it’s so wonderful.”

“When you find out the reasons that you’re going so overboard all the time, was because of your inability to feel something,” the country star acknowledges. “Your brain was like, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it.’ Well, that’s weak, I’m not gonna accept that. I’d rather just hurt. I knew how to hurt before, and add extra to it for no reason,” McBryde says. “Now, when I’m uncomfortable, I say out loud, ‘I know how to be uncomfortable.’







