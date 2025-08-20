Archie Comics film from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in the works at Universal

Jewel Kats is the inspiration for a new character in Archie Comics that debuted in June 2014. Kats inspired an Archie illustrator to develop Harper, a disabled character who is introduced as Veronica's cousin. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Archie Andrews is headed to the big screen.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are set to produce an Archie Comics film for Universal Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The producing duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films will take on this project with Aditya Sood, the president of Lord Miller, through Lord Miller's first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Former 20th Century Studios film boss Emma Watts brought the project to Lord Miller and will also produce it.

Tom King, who wrote the DC comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that was just adapted for the big screen and is releasing in theaters next summer, is set to write the film's screenplay.

While plot details for the upcoming Archie Comics film are being kept under wraps, it will tell the story of the group of friends who live in Riverdale who were made famous in the long-running comic book franchise.

"We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences—both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen," Lord and Miller said.

Archie Comics have sold over 3 billion comics published in dozens of languages over the course of its nearly 85-year history, according to Universal Pictures.

Additionally, over 20 million copies of the hit single "Sugar, Sugar" by the fictional rock band The Archies, as featured on the '60s animated sitcom The Archie Show, have been sold worldwide.

The Archie Comics were recently adapted into the CW series Riverdale, which ran from 2017 to 2023 and starred KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

