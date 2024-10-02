Apple TV+ renews Colin Farrell series 'Sugar'

By Stephen Iervolino

Apple TV+ is sweet on Sugar, its crime drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell: The show has been renewed for season 2.

This comes as Farrell's other crime drama, The Penguin, continues to score for Max.

Unlike Penguin, however, Farrell is quite recognizable in the Apple series.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, trumpeted, "Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center."

Cherniss adds of the show's producers, "Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can't-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two."

According to the streamer, "Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story."

The producers add that "season two will see Sugar back in Los Angeles, taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

