'Another Simple Favor' gets action-packed trailer with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are facing off in Italy in the latest look at Another Simple Favor.

Kendrick, who plays Stephanie, and Lively, who plays Emily, are back in action in the sequel to the 2018 hit, which ended with Stephanie sending Emily to prison.

The trailer kicks off with Emily confronting Stephanie and inviting her to her wedding in Capri, Italy, much to Stephanie's confusion.

Once in Italy, the trailer displays several tense exchanges between the two characters, as well as an explosion.

As Kendrick's character spends the trailer looking to piece together her invitation, Lively's character provides no clues, offering a cheers "to old friends, new beginnings."

"Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman," a synopsis for the film reads. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

2018's A Simple Favor revolved around Emily and Stephanie's friendship gone awry after Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

Paul Feig, the director of the original, also directs the sequel, which hits Prime Video on May 1.

Along with Kendrick and Lively, the film stars Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, Kelly McCormack, Henry Golding and more.

