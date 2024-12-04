'Anora,' 'I Saw the TV Glow' lead 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations

The nominations for the 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Wednesday, unveiling that Anora and I Saw the TV Glow lead the pack with six nominations each.

Cannes Palme d'Or winner Anora and the A24 pic I Saw the TV Glow are nominated for Best Feature, along with Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

Anora also picked up a Best Lead Performance nomination for Mikey Madison, Best Supporting Performance nominations for Yuri Borisov and Karren Karagulian, a Best Director nomination for Sean Baker and recognition for the Producers Award.

The gender-neutral Best Lead Performance category is stacked, with Amy Adams, Ryan Destiny, Colman Domingo, Keith Kupferer, Demi Moore, Hunter Schafer, Justice Smith, June Squibb and Sebastian Stan picking up nominations for the award.

The Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Feb. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Aidy Bryant returns to host the event, which will stream live on IMDb and YouTube.

