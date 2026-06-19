Anne Hathaway pregnant with 3rd child, reveals news in Instagram video

Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child, a representative for the actress confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 43, revealed the news Friday morning in a video posted on her Instagram.

In the video, Hathaway steps into frame wearing a long, flowy white skirt set with her arms folded across her midsection before dropping them to the side to reveal her pregnancy with a smile.

"Baby, I'm yours," Hathaway wrote in the caption of the video, set to the 1965 song of the same name by Barbara Lewis.

Hathaway's Instagram post amassed more than 800,000 likes in just over 30 minutes, and the comments section was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes from friends and fans alike.

Hathaway has two other children with husband Adam Shulman — sons Jonathan Shulman, 10, and Jack Shulman, 6.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012.

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