An emotional message from Jelly Roll to Lainey Wilson brought a tear to her eye

Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll perform on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Give Jelly Roll a mic and that man can preach! And that’s exactly what he did at a sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville over the weekend.

He let everyone know how much Lainey Wilson means to him, to his family, to little girls all over the world and to the country music industry.

I think Lainey was left a little speechless after Jelly Roll shared his admiration for her...

This is why we love @Jelly Roll 👏👏 📍 @Lainey Wilson's Nashville show #Nashville #615 #LaineyWilson #JellyRoll #Country

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

