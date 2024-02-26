‘American Idol’ producers are allegedly considering replacing Luke Bryan with Jelly Roll

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jelly Roll LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Woody

Jelly Roll is joining American Idol for the first time this season as a guest mentor, but there might be a bigger role down the line for him on the show.

Since Katy Perry announced that this will be her last season on the show, the rumors have heated up about Luke Bryan also stepping back.

Luke has been a judge on Idol since 2018, but a source says that he might leave the show to spend more time with his family. “It’s doubtful Luke will continue on Idol after this season, so they’re bringing Jelly on to test the waters and see how viewers react. Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won’t have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant — but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!”

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!